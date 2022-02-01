No pressure, says halfpipe star Kim

LOS ANGELES • Defending Olym-pic women's halfpipe champion Chloe Kim, one of the stars of the last Winter Games, travels to Beijing with a new perspective and triumphs in all five events since ending a layoff of nearly two years.

The 21-year-old American snowboarder has been in stunning form since returning last January after putting her career on hold when she broke her ankle and also to attend Princeton University.

On her preparations ahead of her title defence - the snowboard competition starts on Saturday - Kim told the Olympic Channel: "I have a very clear picture what I need to do as an athlete and going into the Olympics, I'm very well prepared.

"I'm going to go in with the same mindset as the last one, just no pressure. I'm going to do the best I can and we'll see what happens."

Kim extended her winning streak at last month's event in Copper Mountain, Colorado, unleashing two of her trademark three-rotation 1080 spins to win the title despite falling in her first two runs.

"With the Olympics right around the corner, this is a great way to start the season," the two-time world champion said.

"I'm so happy to have landed it."

Kim, whose parents are from South Korea, became the first woman to land a 1080 in the halfpipe in 2016 as a 15-year-old.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, she captured the halfpipe gold at age 17, becoming the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboard title.

However, her life out of the competitive arena has proven more challenging.

In a recent interview, she revealed how she had struggled to relax amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My boyfriend had to make me stop watching the news, because I would literally sit in front of the TV and cry," Kim told the New York Times. "I didn't really know what the symptoms of depression were - I just thought it meant you were sad, which is not the case.

"But I had other symptoms. I was really tired all the time. I slept a lot. I wasn't motivated to do anything. It was hard for me to get out of bed and go take care of myself."

It did not help that Kim received an Instagram message from a top snowboarder meant for another recipient, a text calling her an obscene name.

Kim has received insults in public and on social media over the years, leaving her "numb", but her charisma has nevertheless made her a popular figure to work with, from cereal box and magazine covers, to a 2020 run on The Masked Singer TV show and cameos in films and music videos.

She will continue to push through the criticism and believes that positivity will transmit to the slopes. "I always do my best to be the best role model possible," Kim said. "I feel so much stronger and so much more confident on a snowboard."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE