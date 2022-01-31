No plot to disrupt Beijing games: U.S.

BEIJING • The United States is paying athletes to "create disturbances" during the Feb 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.

The accusations come just a week before the start of the most politicised Games in recent memory and immediately drew a denial from the US embassy in China.

China Daily newspaper, citing "sources familiar with the matter", said there was a plot by Washington to persuade athletes to "play passively" or refuse to take part in competitions and "express discontent toward China".

"The sources stressed that Washington's plan is a new example demonstrating attempts by some anti-China forces in the United States to politicise sports and maliciously disrupt and spoil the Beijing Winter Olympics," the article said.

In return, the United States will offer financial compensation and work to protect the reputations of athletes who cooperate, according to the paper.

Washington is leading a diplomatic boycott of the Games by a group of Western nations over China's human rights record, in particular its crackdown on Muslim Uighurs in the western region of Xinjiang that the US has labelled "genocide".

The countries taking part in the boycott are not sending officials to Beijing for Friday's opening ceremony but their athletes will participate in competitions.

The US embassy in Beijing on Saturday denied the accusations reported in China Daily.

"We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics," an embassy spokesman said in an e-mail to Agence France-Presse.

"US athletes are entitled to express themselves freely in line with the spirit and charter of the Olympics, which includes advancing human rights."

The embassy added that Beijing was seeking to "deflect attention from their egregious human rights record".

"We expect the PRC to ensure the safety and well-being of our athletes - and all athletes - competing in Beijing and to respect their human rights and fundamental freedoms," the spokesman said.