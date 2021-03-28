Sporting Life: No overseas fans makes Olympics a test for athletes and Japan

Love might take a back seat at the Olympics. Kisses may have to wait. Tokyo 2021, it seems, won't be quite like Tokyo 1964. That year a riot ends a Rolling Stones concert, Mary Poppins has its premiere and Sheila Matthews runs onto the Olympic track.

Her husband, Ken, is a British electrician and a race-walker who believes he will walk faster if his wife, Sheila, is there. So - as The Complete Book of the Olympics notes - his friends collect £742 to fund her trip, Sheila travels, Ken wins gold, she bursts onto the track, he cries, they kiss.