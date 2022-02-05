No one feels sorry for us, says Lakers' Davis

LOS ANGELES • The sight of Carmelo Anthony limping off with a hamstring pull was the last thing the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to see.

Despite naysayers saying he was "washed up", the 37-year-old, signed to a veteran's minimum contract during off-season, has been a consistent bright spot for the team amid a challenging campaign.

The forward is averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds this year as the primary sixth man and coming into Thursday, had played 49 of the Lakers' 52 games - second behind only Russell Westbrook.

Before his exit, Anthony had seven points and the Lakers could have done with him on the court as they slumped to a 111-110 loss to rivals the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marcus Morris Sr scored 29 points, Serge Ibaka added 20 and Reggie Jackson had 25, including the go-ahead lay-up with 4.1 seconds remaining, as the Clippers made it four victories from their last six games.

Not only did they extend their winning streak over the Lakers to five games, but the Clippers (27-27) moved ahead of their rivals (25-28) to go eighth in the Western Conference.

The Lakers now occupy ninth spot, the penultimate berth for the play-in tournament, and if their rut - four losses in their last five games - continues, they could even be caught by teams below them.

The absence of LeBron James due to a knee injury has been a major cause of their skid - he missed his fifth straight game on Thursday - so any prolonged absence for Anthony will be another blow.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel knows how important the experienced pro is, whether as a starter or off the bench, saying: "LeBron gets a lot of credit for what he's doing in year 19 (in the league). I don't think people are talking enough about what Carmelo is doing in year 19. It really is remarkable."

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and secured 17 rebounds, but he missed a running jumper along the side of the lane at the buzzer that would have given the Lakers the victory.

The frustrated centre later said: "The ball touched every part of the rim. You can't ask for a better look. It's a tough loss because they are ahead of us (in the standings).

"We have to keep plugging away. There are no moral victories and no one feels sorry for us. We have to find a way."

The Clippers know injury issues well. They have been without Kawhi Leonard all season after an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last term's play-offs, while Paul George has not played since December due to an elbow ligament tear.

Without the pair, not many are giving the Clippers a chance in the National Basketball Association (NBA) title race, but Jackson has vowed the team will remain competitive.

"We're confident in ourselves, how we play and our approach to the game. We never really got rattled," he said.

In San Francisco, Klay Thompson passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time list with the sixth of his seven three-pointers on Thursday as the Golden State Warriors used a long-distance assault to thump the Sacramento Kings 126-114.

Thompson, who returned only last month after a 30-month layoff, improved his career trey total to 1,829, passing the late Bryant (1,827) and moving within one of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups (1,830) for 20th on the NBA's all-time list.

