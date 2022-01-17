No one always wins: Loh

Loh Kean Yew experienced his first defeat as badminton world champion when he was beaten 24-22, 21-17 by India's world No. 17 Lakshya Sen in the India Open final yesterday.

In the 54-minute clash between two of the sport's young rising stars, the 20-year-old Sen produced better defence at key points and fewer unforced errors to seal victory at the US$400,000 (S$539,000) event in New Delhi. It was his third win over Loh in five encounters.

The Singaporean, 24, was gracious in defeat at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and shared an embrace with Sen, whom he knows well from their training stint with Denmark's world No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen last year.

Loh told The Straits Times: "Today, Sen definitely played better and more consistent than me. But being able to make it to the final here, I still view this as a positive campaign."

This was Sen's 10th career title and first Super 500 triumph, the fourth tier of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour circuit. He received a US$30,000 winner's cheque, while world No. 15 Loh took home US$15,200.

The first game was full of rallies, with Sen showing greater patience, pulling away with a 16-9 advantage before Loh fought back to lead 20-19. However, after trading game points, Sen was the one who claimed the opener as Loh misjudged a return.

The Singaporean started the second game brightly and built a 5-2 lead. But, as in the first game, Sen pulled away after levelling the scores at 6-6, and was generally the better player at the net as he clinched the gold medal in his tournament debut.

Loh will be disappointed to miss out on his second Super 500 and eighth career title but, to put things in perspective, he had won his first Super 500 event only last November at the Hylo Open in Germany.

A month later, he stunned the fraternity by winning the BWF World Championships in Spain, where Sen claimed the joint-bronze.

"People may expect me to win every match after that, but no one will always win," said Loh.

"This process of managing expectations, victories and defeats will be important for my career. I will continue to work hard and trust the process... to achieve my goals."

Despite the loss, Loh is expected to rise to a career-high world No. 12 in the rankings that will be released tomorrow, while Sen should move up to 13th.