No more delays to Games; organisers to bolster safety

TOKYO • Tokyo Olympics organisers are considering vaccinating all 70,000 Games volunteers, chief executive officer Toshiro Muto said yesterday, in a bid to reduce infection risks with around six weeks until the sporting extravaganza.

Speaking after a board meeting, he added that organisers may also seek further vaccine donations.

The event has already been postponed by a year amid concerns over how volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public can be kept safe when it begins on July 23 after a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

He flatly denied there had been any talk of a cancellation or further postponement at the meeting.

"There was no talk on that whatsoever," he told reporters.

Muto said a plan to offer shots to volunteers helping at venues and the Olympic Village was "definitely under discussion", and could be widened to domestic media and other Japan-based participants.

"In terms of volunteers, especially volunteers who are bound to be near the athletes, we need to treat them as if they're the same as athletes," he said.

A top Japanese virologist and government adviser was also quoted yesterday as saying it was impossible to have a risk-free Games.

Tohoku University professor Hitoshi Oshitani was an architect of Japan's "Three Cs" approach to the pandemic, which advises avoiding closed spaces, crowds and close contact.

"It's 100 per cent impossible to have an Olympics with zero risk... of the spread of infection in Japan and also in other countries after the Olympics," The Times of London quoted Oshitani as saying.

"There are a number of countries that do not have many cases, and a number that don't have any variants. We should not make the Olympics (an occasion) to spread the virus to these countries."

However, a former Olympian turned public health expert said she believed the Games can be pulled off with an acceptable level of risk.

"There will be cases, but having one case or a couple of cases doesn't mean that it was a failure," Tara Kirk Sell, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said yesterday.

Playbooks from event organisers detailing testing regimes and movement restrictions for athletes and other visitors "outline a good strategy" for minimising contagion, Sell added.

Media - about 6,000 reporters - arriving from abroad to cover the Games will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave preregistered areas such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said.

She added that GPS tracking technology would be used to make sure they only go where they are supposed to. The number of hotels will be also reduced from an originally planned 350 to around 150, as organisers try to keep visitors under close supervision.

In line with Muto's remarks on vaccination, Ms Hashimoto also said Japan's Olympics-related staff were expected to start getting inoculated in mid-June.

"We are still in a very difficult situation, but we have seen a gradual decrease of infections in Tokyo, and I am praying that the pandemic is brought under control as swiftly as possible," she said.

Japan has been spared the explosive outbreaks seen elsewhere but has recorded over 760,000 cases and more than 13,600 deaths.

Tokyo and other regions are under a state of emergency as the nation battles a fourth wave which is straining hospitals.

The government's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, said last week medical experts planned a statement on the Games by June 20, when the state of emergency is set to be lifted.

Sell, a silver medallist swimmer at the 2004 Games in Athens, added that accelerating vaccinations and ebbing case numbers in Japan were positive signs the Olympics can go ahead.

"These Games are very much a symbol of the whole world emerging from this terrible, global pandemic," she said. "If we wanted to be as safe as possible, we'd never leave our house."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE