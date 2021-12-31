No mismanagement among NSAs despite exodus of foreign coaches, says SportSG CEO

SINGAPORE - Dethronement and departure were among the words in Singapore sports lexicon in 2021, and yet optimism and opportunity will be the sentiment many in the scene carry into the new year.

In the competition arena, Loh Kean Yew's historic win at the World Badminton Championships capped a year of milestone achievements for the country, even if Joseph Schooling's unsuccessful defence of his Olympic Games 100m butterfly title was a sobering introduction of how merciless life at the top can be.