No medals, but shooting duo draw positives

The weapon was slick with sweat and sliding off her face. Even after drying her face on a towel, Martina Veloso never really looked comfortable throughout the women's 50m three-positions competition.

In a sport of stillness and minuscule margins, fidgeting is a cardinal sin. And Veloso, who won two golds in April's Commonwealth Games, paid the price.

She narrowly qualified for the eight-shooter final but never found her rhythm during the hour-long event and was the first to be eliminated with a score of 398.2.

Fellow Singaporean Jasmine Ser also faced similar struggles and finished fourth with 430.9.

Mongolia's Nandinzaya Gankhuyag, who set a Games record of 1,175 points in qualifying, dominated the final and won gold in a Games record of 458.8. She ended a massive 7.4 ahead of compatriot Narantuya Chuluunbadrakh (451.4). Iran's Mahlagha Jambozorg (441.2) was third.

Ser, 27, said: "The final is really difficult, everything needs to move fast (to change position and sight the weapon before the next set of shots), and you don't have time to slow down, but you need to slow down to shoot well.

"It's not easy to find your sweet spot within a few minutes and, even if you do, it doesn't mean that you will find the bull's eye."

Veloso was also inconsistent and said: "I thought I was calm, but my body was not behaving calm."

But both took away positives from their Asiad campaign and particularly yesterday's high-level final that did not even include traditional giants China and India.

"I think the Singapore team did well, and I'm really happy with my performance," said Veloso, 18.

"I made two finals in three events here - where several powerhouses compete - and in this last one, there were no finalists from countries like India and China."

Ser was cautiously optimistic but also revealed her perfectionist streak. She said: "To me (any performance) will never be good enough.

"There are positives, but I'm never satisfied, because there are always things to improve on."

She and Veloso return to Singapore today for a short break hoping to rest and recharge before travelling to Changwon in South Korea for the Aug 31-Sept 15 ISSF World Championships.

Shamir Osman