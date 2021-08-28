No medal but still happy

Equestrienne Laurentia Tan missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing fifth in the dressage individual test - Grade I yesterday.

The four-time Paralympic medallist and her horse Banestro scored 73.964 points at the Tokyo Equestrian Park, three points behind bronze medallist Sara Morganti of Italy.

The event was won by American Roxanne Trunnell with a score of 81.464, while Latvia's Rihards Snikus (80.179) claimed the silver.

Tan's top-eight finish secured her a spot in the individual freestyle test - Grade I final, which will take place on Monday.

The 42-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and is deaf, was glad to be competing in Japan after enduring a tough 11/2 years in the lead-up to the Games.

With borders closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Britain-based Tan went 15 months without training with her coach and horses, who were in Germany.

She said: "I am really proud of Banestro, he went really well for me and was 'with me' throughout the whole test.

"I am really happy and also relieved that we are here and it is happening, considering that the journey to Tokyo has not been easy. It is amazing to be here."

Her team-mate Gemma Rose Foo and her horse Gambler finished 17th out of 18 riders with a score of 62.750.

This is the third appearance at the Paralympics for Foo, who has cerebral palsy.

Both riders, and Maximillian Tan, next compete in the team test to music event today.

A GREAT FEELING I am really proud of Banestro, he went really well for me and was 'with me' throughout the whole test... It is amazing to be here. LAURENTIA TAN, who has one silver and three bronzes at the Paralympics, on her tough run-up to Tokyo 2020.

Over at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, Nur Syahidah Alim placed seventh out of 24 archers with 682 points in the women's compound open ranking round yesterday to advance to the 1/8 elimination round, which will take place on Monday.

The world No. 2, who has cerebral palsy and reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was satisfied with her performance.

She said: "I'm feeling very excited and I will hope to do my best in the finals during the individual elimination. Leading up to today, the training plan has been very intense and thorough.

"We will do our best to work closely with the training plan. The team, coach and the sports scientists at Singapore Sport Institute, they all have helped me to be where I am right now."