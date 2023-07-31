No magic bullet to end Red Bull’s dominance

And so, the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship has reached its summer break. The grind, at least for a few weeks, is suspended. But for all of those not associated with Red Bull Racing, there will be no end to the conundrum: How does one build a race-winning car?

Many of the teams used to have the answer, some such as Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren have won a lot more than Red Bull and enjoyed periods of domination themselves in a similarly seamless manner. Until the Hungarian GP, McLaren held the record for 11 consecutive victories in the same season, but Adrian Newey’s blue, red and yellow elegant steamroller popped that one here this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps as its pilot Max Verstappen – yes, him again! – made it 12 in a row in a season, and 13 in a row overall. And who knows where that will end?