No longer the underdog, Loh begins a new journey

It's the end of a startling November. End of a month of three tournaments, two finals, one title, 12 matches, 30 games, multiple upsets and hundreds of sideways lunges towards shuttles. So much once out of reach is now within Loh Kean Yew's grasp.

It's the end of an entertaining November and Loh's hotel room this past week had bouquets in it, his Instagram followers - he bashfully says on the phone from Bali - have "increased more than 50 per cent" and his competitive anonymity has vanished as fast as his sneakers squeak across court. On Sunday he said he had a "busy night" ahead of him. Not partying, just replying to the messages which had clogged his phone.