No longer an underdog, Loh aims to step up on big stage

As much as Loh Kean Yew loved being an underdog, he is ready to shed that tag and embrace his new status as championship contender.

In the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released yesterday, the Singaporean, 24, improved to a career-high 20th. He was 41st just seven weeks ago.

In this period, he won the lower-tier Dutch Open and BWF World Tour Super 500 Hylo Open in Germany before reaching the final of the Super 1000 Indonesia Open. He also beat six players in the top 20, including then-world No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan.

Loh told The Straits Times: "When I was the underdog, there were few expectations and I was upsetting opponents.

"Now, they are aware of me and they are going to come after me and analyse me up, down, left, right and centre. It won't be easy handling this pressure, but it is a challenge I need to get used to, to get to the top."

After he was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics at the group stage in July, Loh had set himself intermediate targets of making the top 30, 20 and 10 as part of the ultimate goal of winning a Paris 2024 medal. And while he is confident about his talent, even he is surprised at his recent surge.

"I know I'm capable of beating anyone, but I'm not consistent enough," said Loh.

"That's why I didn't expect to make the top 20 so soon, I thought, 'Maybe I will be there in the first half of next year'. But of course, I'm happy about making such good progress and showing more consistency.

"Now, the next step is to make the top 15 because narrowing the gap from here won't be easy."

The world ranking is based on 10 tournaments with the highest points earned over the last 52 weeks of competition. Higher-ranked players get invited to the top events that carry more ranking points and prize money. For example, a Super 1000 event assures the 16 first-round losers 3,000 points and US$850 (S$1,165).

Loh explained how a higher ranking would benefit him: "Being in the top 20 reduces the uncertainty in planning. Previously, I would sometimes be the first or second reserve and not be sent for those overseas competitions as a reserve, only to find out later on that someone had pulled out at the last minute but it was too late for me to go. Those are always frustrating.

"I should also be able to be seeded for the Super 300 and 100 tournaments, which allows me to avoid seeded players and increases my chances of advancing further."

While disappointed at not qualifying for this week's US$1.5 million World Tour Finals in Bali, where even first-round losers will take home a minimum of US$9,000, Loh plans to use the week off to prepare for the Dec 12-19 BWF World Championships in Spain.

To the point like his ferocious smashes, he said: "Fitness and patience.

"Against Viktor Axelsen (in the Indonesia Open final), I was trying to kill him but I could not, and I could feel my legs were heavy. I will definitely step up my court fitness regimen after this season.

"As for the world championships, I will take it match by match and try to go as far as I can. Everybody will be up for it there."

Meanwhile, compatriot Yeo Jia Min, 22, also improved to a career-high 17th in the women's singles.

She is the first Singaporean to earn a spot at the Tour Finals and is in Group B with Japan's world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, South Korea's sixth-ranked An Se-young and Thailand's world No. 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Yeo recorded wins against all three in 2019 and said: "They are all respectable and experienced players but I aim to win matches and make use of this opportunity to learn more and improve.

"It's exciting to move up the rankings and I know there's more work to be done if I want to reach the top 10, hopefully next year.

"There may be pressure but I just want to focus on what I can control and do my best, while staying positive and motivated by always being grateful."

Group A comprises India's P.V. Sindhu (seventh), Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong (10th), German Yvonne Li (24th) and Denmark's Line Christophersen (27th).

The Tour Finals at the Bali International Convention Centre is the tour's season-ending event and features the eight best singles and doubles players in the calendar year.