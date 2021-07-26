No longer a 'stop', Shi starts China's gold rush

TOKYO • China's "Dream Team" diving squad launched their bid for a golden sweep at the Tokyo Olympics with an ominous victory yesterday - with a little help from a superstitious grandfather.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han claimed a dominant win in the women's synchronised 3m springboard, while Canada took the silver and Germany bronze.

Afterwards, Shi - who now has three Olympic gold medals - talked about how her grandfather changed her name when she was a child because he believed that it would bring her greater sporting success.

She used to be called Tingting - a common name in China - but it also means "stop".

"This happened when I was very young," the 29-year-old said, appearing to laugh behind her red mask. "Because I used to be a gymnast from the age of four, then at eight, I started diving. But Shi Tingting was actually not a great name for an athlete.

"So my grandfather spent days looking through dictionaries for names trying to find a name that would be good for an athlete and what name would help me as an athlete. And actually I think it did help me a great deal, so I'm grateful for it."

Shi, who also won the synchronised 3m springboard gold at the Rio 2016 Games, and Wang had been hot favourites on the first day of diving action, with China having won the past four Olympic titles in the event that was introduced into the Games programme in 2000.

The pair did not fluff their lines, leading from the first round on the way to taking their country's fifth straight title with 326.40 points.

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Canada won silver (300.78 points), while Germany's Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel settled for the bronze (284.97 points).

It continues a strong start to the Games for China, who enjoyed success on Saturday in shooting, fencing and weightlifting.

China underlined their supremacy in diving by winning seven of eight golds in Rio and there are high hopes back home that the Chinese can go one better in Tokyo.

Shi and Wang embraced warmly and held hands on the podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, where spectators are barred as part of virus measures.

Savouring her first Olympic medal, Wang warned that China were only just getting started.

"We make all of the effort we can in our training every day," the 30-year-old added. "We have already worked for five years, and we are fully ready for this."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS