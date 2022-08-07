No limits as Goh chases more records

It was meant to be a celebratory meal after the Neustadter Laufermeeting in Germany on Friday but Singapore runner Goh Chui Ling's dinner was literally as flat as a pizza.

The seafood pizza for her dinner with friends was not salty enough, the tomato sauce was of low quality and the seafood tasted a bit sour.

Fortunately for Goh, that was the only low point of an otherwise happy day for her as she achieved her fourth national record this year - this time in the 3,000m.

The 29-year-old clocked 9min 51.16sec in Neustadt an de Waldnaab, a small town in the south-east of Germany, to break K. Jayamani's 40-year-old record of 9:56.6 set in 1982.

It was the first time Goh was racing in the 3,000m - a distance which is no longer on the programme at the Olympics and World Championships - and she was using it as preparation for the 2.4km Pocari Sweat Run Singapore on Aug 20.

She told The Straits Times: "I knew that it would not come easy, it was not going to be something I could stride through and still get the record.

"I knew if I put in the work, I would get it. When I finished and saw my time, I was happy because it was my first-ever 3,000m. Hopefully in time to come, when I get to race more, I can lower it further."

This is now the seventh national mark that Goh holds, including two relays.

Her good form started last October, when she broke the national best in the 10km (road) before rewriting her own mark just five weeks later.

She then broke the 2.4km national best at the Pocari Sweat Run in January and set a new 5km (road) mark a month before the SEA Games in May.

She clinched two bronze medals in the 1,500m and 10,000m at the SEA Games in Hanoi, while settling for fourth spot in the 800m.

Last month, she rewrote another Jayamani record, the 40-year-old 1,500m national mark. With her latest record, Goh's momentum seems to be continuing its upward trajectory.

Of her achievements, the lawyer, who is pursuing a PhD in international sports law and governance and is in Zurich as part of an exchange programme, said: "It means boundaries can be broken. I'm starting to see that - of course there are limitations to training when it's hot and humid - but we can push limits to our bodies.

"To me, it's about knowing that I can break boundaries, and so can other Singaporeans in these distances."

Her next goal is to lower her own 2.4km national best, but she is also sizing up Yvonne Danson's 5,000m and 10,000m national records from 1997 and 1995 respectively, while hoping her story can also inspire others.

"(My records) show that others can also try to go for them and we shouldn't think we're limited in any way, be it humidity, education or other commitments in life," she explained.

"I'm also not a full-time athlete. In fact, I couldn't set aside time to rest even after my races yesterday because I had to prepare for my lectures next week.

"I'm living the Singaporean life too... you can go for these records too, you just have to prioritise, do training efficiently and it's really not impossible."