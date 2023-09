Well, so much for the so-called Curse of Monza. The one where recent winners – notably Charles Leclerc in 2019, Pierre Gasly in 2020 and Daniel Ricciardo in 2021, all returned having won the previous year’s race, only to meet trouble the next time they raced there.

Max Verstappen won the 2022 race, so the gloomy pundits predicted an end to his 2023 rampage.