ATHLETICS

Shanti Pereira Women's 200m round 1

Reuben Rainer Lee, Xander Ho Men's 200m round 1

Michelle Sng Women's high jump qualifying (All from 5pm)

BADMINTON

Andy Kwek/Jin Yujia, Terry Hee/Jessica Tan Mixed doubles*

Yeo Jia Min, Insyirah Khan Women's singles*

Loh Kean Yew, Jason Teh Men's singles*

(All round of 32, from 4pm & 11.30pm)

LAWN BOWLS

Amira Goh, Margaret Lim, Shermeen Lim Women's triples quarter-finals (from tomorrow, 1am)

PARA POWERLIFTING

Nur Aini Yasli Women's lightweight (from 10pm)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

Sophia Ho, Kaitlyn Chia, Katelin Heng Women's ball, club, hoop, ribbon, individual all-around (all qualification), women's team (from 7pm)

TABLE TENNIS

Clarence Chew/Ethan Poh, Koen Pang/Izaac Quek Men's doubles, round of 32

Chew/Zeng Jian, Pang/Wong Xin Ru, Izaac/Zhou Jingyi Mixed doubles, round of 64

Feng Tianwei, Zeng, Zhou Women's singles, round of 32 (From 4.30pm & 11pm)

* Dependent on previous results

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2022, with the headline Singaporeans in action.

