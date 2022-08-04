Singaporeans in action

ATHLETICS
Shanti Pereira Women's 200m round 1
Reuben Rainer Lee, Xander Ho Men's 200m round 1
Michelle Sng Women's high jump qualifying (All from 5pm)
BADMINTON
Andy Kwek/Jin Yujia, Terry Hee/Jessica Tan Mixed doubles*
Yeo Jia Min, Insyirah Khan Women's singles*
Loh Kean Yew, Jason Teh Men's singles*
(All round of 32, from 4pm & 11.30pm)
LAWN BOWLS
Amira Goh, Margaret Lim, Shermeen Lim Women's triples quarter-finals (from tomorrow, 1am)
PARA POWERLIFTING
Nur Aini Yasli Women's lightweight (from 10pm)
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
Sophia Ho, Kaitlyn Chia, Katelin Heng Women's ball, club, hoop, ribbon, individual all-around (all qualification), women's team (from 7pm)
TABLE TENNIS
Clarence Chew/Ethan Poh, Koen Pang/Izaac Quek Men's doubles, round of 32
Chew/Zeng Jian, Pang/Wong Xin Ru, Izaac/Zhou Jingyi Mixed doubles, round of 64
Feng Tianwei, Zeng, Zhou Women's singles, round of 32 (From 4.30pm & 11pm)
* Dependent on previous results
Catch the action live on Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch
