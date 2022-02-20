EVENTS TO WATCH

CURLING

Women's final: JPN v GBR (9.05am)

Japan, who scraped into the play-offs after the last round-robin session, are in their first final. They were handily beaten by Switzerland in the early rounds but stunned the top-ranked Swiss in the semi-finals. Now they face Britain, who drubbed them 10-4 earlier. Can they complete a remarkable fairy tale?

BOBSLEIGH

Four-man heat 3 (9.30am) & 4 (11.20am)

German sleighs have won five of the last seven four-man races at the Olympics, only missing out on gold in 2010 and 2014. The team will be led by double Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich, who has already won gold in the two-man event in Beijing.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women's 30km mass start freestyle (11pm)

American Jessie Diggins is tipped to claim her first gold in Beijing after a bronze in the women's sprint. The defending World Cup overall and distance champion will face a tough challenge from Therese Johaug. The Norwegian is the reigning world champion and has already won gold in the 10km individual and 15km skiathlon events in Beijing.

ICE HOCKEY

Men's final: FIN v ROC (12.10pm)

Closing ceremony (8pm)

