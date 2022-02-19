EVENTS TO WATCH

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Men's 50km mass start free (2pm)
Russian Olympic Committee's Alexander Bolshunov is aiming for his third gold in Beijing. His rivals include 2018 Olympic double champion Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway.
CURLING
Men's final: GBR v SWE (2.50pm)
The Scandinavians, silver medallists four years ago, are hoping to end their title drought while the Britons have not won the event since 1924.
ALPINE SKIING
Mixed team parallel final (from 12.14pm)
BOBSLEIGH
Two-woman heat 3 & 4 (8pm, 9.30pm)
FIGURE SKATING
Pairs - free skate (7pm)
FREESTYLE SKIING
Men's freeski halfpipe final (9.30am)
SPEED SKATING
Men's and women's mass start finals (4.30pm, 5pm)
ON TV Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-23, StarHub TV Ch250-252 & Mediacorp's meWatch.