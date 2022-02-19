EVENTS TO WATCH

BEIJING 2022

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men's 50km mass start free (2pm)

Russian Olympic Committee's Alexander Bolshunov is aiming for his third gold in Beijing. His rivals include 2018 Olympic double champion Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway.

CURLING

Men's final: GBR v SWE (2.50pm)

The Scandinavians, silver medallists four years ago, are hoping to end their title drought while the Britons have not won the event since 1924.

ALPINE SKIING

Mixed team parallel final (from 12.14pm)

BOBSLEIGH

Two-woman heat 3 & 4 (8pm, 9.30pm)

FIGURE SKATING

Pairs - free skate (7pm)

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men's freeski halfpipe final (9.30am)

SPEED SKATING

Men's and women's mass start finals (4.30pm, 5pm)

