Events to watch

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's freeski halfpipe final (9.30am),

men's ski cross final (from 2pm)

China's Eileen Gu could win her third medal of the Games after comfortably booking her final spot as the top qualifier. The 18-year-old has already won the big air gold and the slopestyle silver.

FIGURE SKATING

Pairs - short programme (6.30pm)

Two-time world champions and 2018 silver medallists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong look to continue their imperious run after setting a world-record 82.83 points in the short programme of the team event in Beijing. Reigning world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of the Russian Olympic Committee are among the top contenders.

BIATHLON

Men's 15km mass start (5pm)

CURLING

Men's bronze: USA v CAN (2.05pm), women's s-finals: JPN v SUI, SWE v GBR (both 8.05pm)

ICE HOCKEY

Men's s-finals: FIN v SVK (12.10pm), ROC v SWE (9.10pm)

SPEED SKATING

Men's 1,000m final (4.30pm)

