Events to watch

FIGURE SKATING

Women's singles skating - free skating (6pm)

A historic sweep is still on the cards for the Russians after teen sensation Kamila Valieva was controversially allowed to continue competing despite a failed dope test. However, there will be no medal ceremony for her or her competitors should she get on the podium.

Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (79.84) is a strong contender after finishing third in the short programme behind Valieva (82.16) and Anna Shcherbakova (80.20). The third Russian Alexandra Trusova will need to overcome a 5.24-point deficit to finish on the podium.

ICE HOCKEY

Women's final - USA v CAN (12.10pm)

Since the women's tournament was added to the Games in 1998, these two countries have won all six golds. Canada are four-time champions but lost the 2018 final to their neighbours in a dramatic 3-2 shoot-out. Both sides met earlier in the group stage with the Canadians prevailing 4-2 and they will again look to Sarah Nurse, with four goals and 12 assists so far, for inspiration.

If the final is tied after three periods, a 20-minute sudden-death period will be played after a 15-minute intermission. A shoot-out will follow if required.

ALPINE SKIING

Women's alpine combined downhill (10.30am), slalom (2pm)

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's ski cross semi-finals, small final, big final (2.54pm, 3.10pm, after small final)

SPEED SKATING

Women's 1,000m (4.30pm)

ON TV Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-23, StarHub TV Ch250-252 & Mediacorp's meWatch.