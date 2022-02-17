Events to watch

Updated
Published
4 min ago

FIGURE SKATING

Women's singles skating - free skating (6pm)

A historic sweep is still on the cards for the Russians after teen sensation Kamila Valieva was controversially allowed to continue competing despite a failed dope test. However, there will be no medal ceremony for her or her competitors should she get on the podium.

Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (79.84) is a strong contender after finishing third in the short programme behind Valieva (82.16) and Anna Shcherbakova (80.20). The third Russian Alexandra Trusova will need to overcome a 5.24-point deficit to finish on the podium.

ICE HOCKEY

Women's final - USA v CAN (12.10pm)

Since the women's tournament was added to the Games in 1998, these two countries have won all six golds. Canada are four-time champions but lost the 2018 final to their neighbours in a dramatic 3-2 shoot-out. Both sides met earlier in the group stage with the Canadians prevailing 4-2 and they will again look to Sarah Nurse, with four goals and 12 assists so far, for inspiration.

If the final is tied after three periods, a 20-minute sudden-death period will be played after a 15-minute intermission. A shoot-out will follow if required.

ALPINE SKIING

Women's alpine combined downhill (10.30am), slalom (2pm)

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's ski cross semi-finals, small final, big final (2.54pm, 3.10pm, after small final)

SPEED SKATING

Women's 1,000m (4.30pm)

ON TV Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-23, StarHub TV Ch250-252 & Mediacorp's meWatch.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 17, 2022, with the headline Events to watch. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top