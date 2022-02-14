Events to watch

FIGURE SKATING

Ice dance - free dance (9.15am)

The competition reaches its climax with the free dance category and the main contenders for gold are four-time world champions and 2018 silver medallists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and current world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in the 2020 European Championships, where the Russian pair staged a major upset and edged out their opponents in the free dance segment by 0.19 of a point despite losing in the rhythm dance category.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying (from 10am)

America-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu is set to return to action after yesterday's qualification round was rescheduled to today.

The 18-year-old, who won the big air event last Tuesday, faces fierce competition from the likes of France's Tess Ledeux and Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, who both joined her on the podium last week.

BOBSLEIGH

Women's monobob heats 3 & 4 (9.30am, 11am)

Kaillie Humphries of the United States leads at the halfway mark of the first-ever Olympic monobob event, with the two-time gold medallist opening up a 1.04sec gap between her and Canada's Christine de Bruin in second. Hot on their heels are Germany's Laura Nolte, who will be aiming to make it seven out of seven sliding golds for her country, and America's four-time Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, who had to be isolated after testing positive for Covid-19 upon reaching China.

SKI JUMPING

Men's team 1st round & final round (7pm, 8.06pm)

