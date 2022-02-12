Events to watch

BIATHLON

Men's 10km sprint (5pm)

In his third Olympics, Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bo, 28, will be looking to add to his list of accolades after a gold and two silvers in Pyeongchang in 2018. He has already won a gold in the mixed relay and a bronze in the men's individual event in Beijing.

FIGURE SKATING

Ice dance - rhythm dance (7pm)

France's four-time world champions and 2018 Olympic ice dance silver medallists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are on the hunt for gold. But they face stiff competition from Russian world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

ICE HOCKEY

Men's preliminary round: Group A - CAN v USA (12.10pm), GER v CHN (4.40pm), Group B - ROC v CZE, SUI v DEN (both 9.10pm)

Women's play-offs quarter-finals: ROC v SUI (12.10pm), FIN v JPN (4.40pm)

Pyeongchang bronze medallists Canada will face the United States in what is expected to be a hotly contested match-up. This is their first meeting at the Olympics since the Sochi 2014 semi-finals, which eventual champions Canada won 1-0.

SNOWBOARD

Mixed team snowboard cross q-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final (10am, 10.30am, 10.50am, after small final)

Making its Olympic debut, eight riders will compete in each race - one man and one woman per team. World champions Australia are the favourites.

