Events to watch

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women's 10km classic (3pm)

American skier Jessie Diggins, 30, comes off the back of a World Cup win in both the distance and overall categories and will be looking to replicate her form by winning her second Olympic gold after her team sprint win at Pyeongchang four years ago. The Tour de Ski winner is the standout favourite for this event.

FIGURE SKATING

Men's singles free skating (9.30am)

All eyes will surely be on Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu as he eyes his third consecutive gold. However, sitting eighth after the short programme, his quest will not be easy with compatriot Yuma Kagiyama and reigning world champion Nathan Chen strong contenders. Key for Hanyu will be his ability to land the quadruple axel, a jump that involves 41/2 rotations in the air.

LUGE

Team relay (9.30pm)

Reigning champions Germany will be the one to watch. Despite winning only two of the five team relays held during the 2020-21 Luge World Cup season, they remain odds-on favourites with a changed line-up. Five-gold Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger and Johannes Ludwig, who won the men's singles gold last Sunday, are likely to be part of the quartet.

ALPINE SKIING

Men's alpine combined slalom (2.15pm)

FREESTYLE SKIING

Mixed team aerials final 1 & 2 (7pm, 7.50pm)

SNOWBOARD

Women's snowboard halfpipe final run 1, 2 & 3 (9.30am, 9.58am, 10.25am), men's snowboard cross small final (3.15pm, followed by big final)

