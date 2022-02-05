Events to watch

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men's moguls final (8.40pm)

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, 29, is aiming for a third consecutive Olympic medal in the men's moguls after a silver in Sochi and gold in Pyeongchang. The 29-year-old's impressive resume includes over 60 World Cup wins, nine overall and moguls World Cup titles and six World Championship golds.

ICE HOCKEY

Women's preliminary round: Group A - CAN v FIN (12.10pm), USA v ROC (9.10pm); Group B - JPN v DEN (4.40pm), CZE v SWE (4.40pm)

Group A promises an intriguing rivalry as reigning world champions Canada play Finland, who beat the former in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships. The Finns have consistently been the closest team to challenging the Canadian and American dominance of international women's ice hockey.

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING

Mixed team relay final (9.26pm)

The mixed team event makes its debut at the Winter Games and China could get their first medal after winning two out of four events in the 2021-2022 season of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup series.

BIATHLON

Mixed relay 4x6km (5pm)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon (3.45pm)

SKI JUMPING

Women's normal hill individual final round (7.35pm)

SPEED SKATING

Women's 3,000m (4.30pm)

* All Singapore times

