Brave S'pore fall short

With an average age of 21.25 years, Singapore put up a brave fight against defending champions India in the Commonwealth Games table tennis men's team final, but were beaten 3-1 yesterday.

Clarence Chew, Koen Pang, Izaac Quek and Ethan Poh had to be content with a silver medal but they will move on to the individual events brimming with belief after this result and the women's team gold on Monday.

Four years ago in Australia, the women's team lost the final for the first time since 2002 while the men finished fourth.

National men's coach Gao Ning said: "Our boys have shown in this tournament that while they are underdogs, they can give anyone a good fight at this level. India are a strong team, and the result was expected, but our boys stepped up in the semi-finals and final.

"They had to overcome the disappointment of finishing joint-third at the SEA Games, but I told them not to let one result affect them.

"While we must dare to win, we must also be able to handle defeats and come back positively. They did just that here with that rousing 3-2 semi-final win over hosts England and gave India a good fight."

In the first game of their opening doubles match, Pang, 20, and Izaac, 16, had a game point but could not convert against the more experienced 29-year-olds Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, losing 3-0 (13-11, 11-7, 11-5).

World No. 133 Chew pulled off a stirring 3-1 (11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 11-9) win over 39th-ranked Sharath Achanta with a blend of fluid and aggressive combinations that thrilled the crowd at the National Exhibition Centre.

World No. 117 Pang then briefly threatened an upset when he led in the first and third games against 35th-ranked Gnanasekaran but came up short in a 3-1 (12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4) defeat.

It was left to fellow southpaw Chew to force a decider but world No. 121 Desai was the more consistent player and eventually prevailed 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6).

Chew, 26, said: "Though we didn't win, it was a good performance and silver is still quite an achievement. We showed good fighting spirit and no fear out there, and we hope to keep the momentum for the individual events."

Pang added: "We are delighted to win a silver medal. We did not set a medal target, but deep down we came here for one because four years ago, we finished fourth and we don't want to experience that pain again.

"We pushed India more today than in the group stage when we lost 3-0. It was a waste we couldn't win the first game of the doubles and my singles and put them under more pressure. I made some unforced errors by trying to go for the big shots instead of the rallies.

"But these are lessons learnt and we showed we are not afraid of anyone."

Aside from the two medals in table tennis, Singapore have two silvers from swimmers Teong Tzen Wei and Toh Wei Soong while the badminton mixed team secured a bronze yesterday.