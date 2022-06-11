THE BIG STORY

The Government is set to take over the ownership and management of the Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 9. National agency Sport Singapore and SportsHub Private Limited agreed on the termination of their public-private partnership, which was to have run from 2010 to 2035. SportSG is aiming to turn the venue into the "heart of sports" here.

WORLD

Japan has reopened its borders after two years, but foreign tourists must obtain visas ahead of travel and are allowed entry only on guided package tours. From this month, travellers from 98 countries and regions, including Singapore, can enter Japan without quarantine regardless of vaccination status, but must produce a negative pre-departure polymerase chain reaction test.

WORLD

Malaysia is likely to delay cutting fuel subsidies or reviving a goods and services tax until after the general election that is widely expected by the year's end. Any fiscal policy shifts now might worsen soaring inflation and prices of goods. The government is instead expected to offer direct cash transfers to needy groups.

BUSINESS

Singapore has overtaken China as the top-ranked ecosystem for start-ups in Asia-Pacific, according to StartupBlink's Startup Ecosystem Index 2022. The Republic ranked seventh out of 100 in the world overall, behind the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada, Sweden and Germany. Singapore was 10th in last year's ranking.

SPORT

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (right) is more than just a fighter in the octagon. He has been involved in many causes, such as taking part in initiatives like the "Pink Bra" tour to raise funds for breast cancer detection. The 42-year-old is in Singapore for UFC 275 tomorrow.

LIFE

Ms Angela Lee Pickard was Miss Singapore World in 1994. Last Saturday, she became the first Singaporean to win Mrs Classique Globe - held in California and for married women 45 years and older. She was inspired to take part by her older daughter, who was a Miss Universe Singapore finalist in 2018.