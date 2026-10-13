No guarantee Nawaqanitawase will return to Wallabies, agent says

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SYDNEY, Oct 13 - Code-hopping winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will not play for Australia in the Nations Championship in November and might consider representing Fiji or Italy at next year's Rugby World Cup, his agent told News Corp on Tuesday.

Nawaqanitawase played 11 tests for the Wallabies and took part in the Paris Olympics for the Australia Sevens team before switching to rugby league with the Sydney Roosters in 2024.

He was always committed to returning to rugby union despite enjoying huge success in the 13-man code, representing Australia and New South Wales before finishing up by winning the National Rugby League (NRL) title with the Roosters earlier this month.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Japan's Wild Knights for two years and will become eligible to play for Fiji and Italy next season through paternal and maternal heritage respectively.

"Mark will not be available for international rugby this year," his agent Milan Volavola-Shankar told News Corp's Code Sports on Tuesday.

"As of August next year, Mark will have completed his three-year international stand-down period. With his heritage making him eligible to represent both Italy and Fiji, he remains open to all options regarding his international future.

"At this stage, Mark’s priority is establishing himself in Japan and continuing to develop his rugby, with any future international decisions to be considered at the appropriate time."

Australia will play England, Scotland and Wales in the Nations Championship in November and host the World Cup next year. REUTERS