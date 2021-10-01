No foreign fans for Beijing Winter Games

BEIJING • February's Beijing Winter Olympics will be held without overseas spectators and athletes must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or face 21 days' quarantine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said.

The measures were revealed with the quadrennial event just four months away.

But unlike at the Tokyo Olympics, which were largely held without spectators to prevent infections, the Winter Games will be staged in front of a domestic crowd. Fans who are living in mainland China are allowed to attend the event.

Another difference from Tokyo will be that all participants must be vaccinated or will need to do a 21-day quarantine on arrival in the Chinese capital.

Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered but this is an unprecedented step as no major sports league or competition has a similar mandate.

In Tokyo, those unvaccinated were not sequestered, and while attendees were asked to try to remain within Games-affiliated venues, they were still afforded plenty of opportunities to interact with the outside world.

That will not be the case in China with all attendees entering a strict bubble as soon as they land that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, transport, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, and extends to the day they depart.

The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of official measures to be released this month designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.

All domestic and international Games participants in the bubble, known as the "closed-loop management system", will be tested daily.

The IOC said that allowing domestic fans "will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues".

At Beijing's Olympic Park, locals yesterday said that safety must come first, even if that means foreign fans will miss out again.

"I think it's the right thing to do because foreign spectators can watch it broadcast live," added city resident Zhang Xinyu.

"But if there are a lot of people travelling, it won't be safe for either the athletes or the foreign guests."

China, where the virus supposedly first emerged towards the end of 2019, has wrestled down the number of local infections to a trickle by deploying aggressive, mass testing and essentially keeping its borders closed.

The Beijing Games, which are facing calls for a boycott from human rights groups, are scheduled for Feb 4-20 and could be the most restricted large-scale sporting event since the outset of the pandemic.

The IOC statement suggested no one inside the system would be allowed to venture out of it for any reason.

"Within the closed loop, participants will be allowed to move only between Games-related venues for training, competitions and work. A dedicated Games transport system will be put in place," it said.

Other specific rules on ticketing arrangements are still being discussed.

