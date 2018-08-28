No excuses, review needed: SBF's Phua

PALEMBANG • There were no golds, no silvers, and no excuses offered at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre as the Singapore bowlers' Asian Games campaign drew to a close with the men and women's masters events yesterday.

No Singaporean made the step-ladder finals.

But, winning a bronze medal each in the trios, there are several positives to be drawn from both the much-vaunted women's team, as well as their less illustrious male counterparts.

The women boast world champions among their ranks and were defending Asian Games team gold medallists.

They returned from the six-event 2014 Incheon Games with one gold medal, two silvers, and a bronze, but will leave Palembang with a solitary bronze, as these Games featured only three events - trios, team of six and masters.

"I offer no excuses for the women's substandard performance. They did not perform - plain and simple. Obviously we need to get back to the drawing board to review and evaluate and try to fix where we went wrong," said Singapore Bowling Federation president Jessie Phua.

She drew positives from the performance of 21-year-old Joey Yeo, who did not take to the lanes in the team event four years ago, but performed "bravely and brilliantly" alongside Daphne Tan in the masters.

Yeo and Tan finished fourth and fifth yesterday, just missing out on the top three qualifying spots.

Tan believes the women were too slow to adapt to the lane conditions in Palembang. She explained that the six-event campaign in Incheon had offered the women time to understand the nuances of the lanes, a luxury not afforded at this three-event Asiad.

"Here, it was just touch and go. The moment the trios started, we had to be matched up. From then on, we made our adjustments, but obviously (we made) the wrong ones," said the 28-year-old.

National head coach Jason Yeong-Nathan saw the campaign in a similar light, quashing any mutterings of complacency.

"When we did simulations, we trained nine hours a day. Till the last day when we left (for Palembang) they were training every single day, even putting in extra hours to make sure they're prepared," he said.

"I don't think there was complacency, but there were definitely expectations and pressure to perform. And, because of who they are, they wanted (the team) to (win a) medal."

While the women mostly disappointed, Phua was delighted with the performance of the young men's team who contributed a bronze in the trios.

"They punched way above their weight. Previously, people would not even give them a second glance, now they are looking at them as potential medallists. They showed that their gold at the last SEA Games was not a fluke, that winning can be and will be a tradition in this house," said Phua, pointing to Muhammad Jaris Goh and Co's team gold in Kuala Lumpur last year.

"More than just the results, the men's performance, passion, dedication, belief and attitude at these Asian Games are so uplifting," she added, promising to draw up a "supportive training programme" for those who will enlist for National Service soon.

Yeong-Nathan was buoyed by "encouraging comments" on social media at a time when the team are "rock bottom", and he promised the bowlers would bounce back.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," he said. "We just have to believe in ourselves, and we will come back stronger."

