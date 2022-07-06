No easy opponents: Loh

World No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen has pulled out of next week's Singapore Badminton Open.

His absence is a further boost for Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who is seeking to become the event's first local men's singles champion since Wee Choon Seng in 1962, as Axelsen was a potential final opponent.

On Monday, a day after winning the Malaysia Open, Axelsen announced on social media his decision to skip the ongoing Malaysia Masters and the July 12-17 Singapore Open.

The Dane, 28, said: "I would have loved to compete again here in KL this week and then in SG.

"However, when I woke up this morning my body and my head (were) telling me that it's time to rest and recharge before I step on the court again. I need some days off to rest, celebrate my recent wins with my family and then build up towards new goals."

Axelsen's withdrawal is the latest for the Singapore Open men's singles event. Others skipping it include his compatriots Anders Antonsen (world No. 3) and Rasmus Gemke (No. 12), who are injured.

Meanwhile, Japanese Kento Momota (No. 2) and Malaysian Lee Zii Jia (No. 5) have decided to focus on the Aug 22-28 world championships, while Indian Lakshya Sen (No. 10) is preparing for the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games instead.

World No. 9 Loh has not beaten Antonsen, Lee and Sen this year, and just three higher-ranked players in Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen (No. 4), and Indonesians Anthony Ginting (No. 6) and Jonatan Christie (No. 8) remain in the competition.

While the draw has opened up considerably for him, Loh, 25, refused to get ahead of himself.

He said: "Each player knows their condition best and I can focus only on myself.

"Besides, there are still many strong players in the field and there are no easy opponents.