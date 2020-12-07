No darting from the rules at c'ship

LONDON • Dressing up as an elf, Elvis Presley or a nun and singing loudly while watching darts at London's Alexandra Palace has become something of a pre-Christmas ritual but things will be a little more sober at this year's PDC World Championship.

The tournament, which starts on Dec 15, will be limited to 1,000 fans per night due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, 2,500 fans pack the venue every evening but that will not be the case for this edition, with fancy dress and football-style chanting also strictly prohibited.

"Unfortunately, for this year only, we are unable to permit any spectators on site in fancy dress," the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) said. "Christmas jumpers, however, are allowed.

"Football-style singing and chanting will not be permitted, however you will be able to encourage your favourite players from your table. Failure to adhere to requests from event security to comply may lead to your removal from the event."

Beer and food can still be consumed at tables limited to four from the same household or support "bubble", as long as it is ordered via a mobile app.

But for many, the thought of a night watching the world's best darts players without the usual accompanying pantomime is deeply disappointing.

"Don't really fancy going with my missus & my mum, not my idea of a laugh!" tweeted fan Matty Crook.

The tournament will be the first PDC event to have a live crowd since March, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

London falls under the British government's Tier 2 restrictions, which means a limited return of fans to sporting events is permitted.

REUTERS