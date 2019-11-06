No coach, no problem for in-form Chou

TAIPEI • Chou Tien-chen is taking the unusual step of gearing up for next year's Olympic Games without a coach, with his longtime physiotherapist and confidante shepherding him towards Tokyo gold.

The soft-spoken and boyish 29-year-old parted ways with his trainer early this year. Since then, the world No. 2 has been on a hot streak, winning July's Indonesia Open to claim his first men's singles title at the Super 1000 level.

"I do a lot of homework a coach does before a game and spend more time analysing opponents and what I should do under what circumstances," he said recently.

Cheering him on from the sidelines has been physiotherapist Victoria Kao, who has shouldered some of the traditional roles of a coach by acting as Chou's mentor, cheerleader and chief critic.

She accompanies her charge on and off the court, handing him drinks during match intervals and chaperoning him at charity events.

While her main job is to "maintain his health and character" in a training regimen that includes pilates and belly dancing sessions, Kao also keeps Chou grounded.

"I will pour cold water on him and tell him it's just one victory, it's over and you need to calm down," she said. "But when there are setbacks, I will tell him it's okay - embrace your dreams and persist - to try to lift him up emotionally."

Competing in professional badminton without a personal coach is almost unheard of among top players from the sport's traditional Asian powerhouses. Chou still has access to the Chinese Taipei coaching team, and regularly consults experts including a retired physics professor on improving his form.

But his decision to take tactical matters into his own hands, with Kao's support, has earned him a series of wins on this year's Badminton World Federation Tour.

He triumphed at the Thailand Open two weeks after his Jakarta victory and took a record third title at the Taipei Open in September in front of rapturous home crowd.

It was also in Taipei four years ago that Chou saw off Chinese great Lin Dan in the semi-final before losing to Chen Long. Chen is the reigning Olympic champion.

While Chou is targeting Olympic gold next year in Tokyo, world No. 1 Kento Momota will be the favourite. With just two wins in 11 career meetings against the Japanese, Chou admitted "he can't stay at where I am now as there are still a lot of things that I need to improve".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE