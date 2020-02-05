Nnadi's Super Bowl victory sets tails wagging

LOS ANGELES • The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after Derrick Nnadi paid the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters.

The tackle, born in Virginia of Nigerian parents, tweeted that the adoptions were the "perfect way to cap off this great season" after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the National Football League's (NFL) title-decider in Miami on Sunday.

"We're so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all our adoptable dogs at our locations," KC Pet Project tweeted.

"What an incredibly generous gesture."

Sponsorship fees typically run more than US$100 (S$137), and the 23-year-old Nnadi previously paid for one dog's adoption for each victory this season leading up to the Super Bowl.

The finale on Sunday drew more than 102 million viewers on various Fox platforms, the Nielsen research company said on Monday.

The overnight ratings showed the NFL championship extravaganza attracted 99.9 million viewers on the Fox television network.

The number swelled to 102 million, including those watching on the Spanish-language simulcast on Fox Deportes and streaming on Fox, NFL and Verizon platforms.

The viewers and ratings marked an increase over last season's Super Bowl, when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 for their sixth title.

That game drew 98.2 million viewers on CBS and 100.7 million total viewers, including on Spanish-language ESPN Deportes and streaming platforms.

Sunday's game also marked the first ratings increase for a Super Bowl in five years.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE