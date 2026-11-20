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Nike to become F1’s apparel provider under new long-term deal

Nike will provide uniforms for Formula 1 staff at their events worldwide and create sportswear collections for fans.

Nike and Formula 1 have announced a long-term agreement that will see the swoosh become the car racing circuit’s official uniform and apparel partner beginning with the 2027 season.

The sportswear brand will provide uniforms for Formula 1 staff at their events worldwide. Nike and Formula 1 will also create sportswear collections for fans.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Nike’s unique ability to sit at the intersection of sport, culture and inspiration makes them the ideal partner as we enter our next chapter,” Formula 1 chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said in a press release.

The deal marks Nike’s re-entry into the sport after nearly 25 years. The brand previously endorsed F1 champion Michael Schumacher, but never had a wide-ranging deal with the organisation or a team. Nike’s Jordan Brand supports Michael Jordan’s 23XI NASCAR team.

F1 had announced apparel deals in the past with Puma and Red Bull’s AlphaTauri clothing line.

The new agreement comes ahead of F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Nike is unveiling a limited collection at Caesars Palace. The partnership will extend to F1 Academy, the racing organisation’s all-female racing series.

“Formula 1 is driven by competition, speed and a constant push to innovate,” Nike CEO Elliott Hill said. “Together, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new energy to the sport, serve its athletes and inspire fans around the world.” BLOOMBERG