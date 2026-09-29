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Niewiadoma-Phinney joins Lidl-Trek on two-year deal

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Sept 29 - Former Tour de France Femmes winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney signed a two-year contract with Lidl-Trek on Tuesday, as the 32-year-old Polish rider ended a nine-year involvement with Canyon/SRAM.

Niewiadoma-Phinney, who came second behind Dutch rival Demi Vollering in Saturday's road race at the UCI Road World Championships, won the Tour de France in 2024 and has finished on the final podium in every edition since the race began in 2022.

"I have spent many years on the same team and the decision to move forward and change the environment wasn't easy until I talked to Lidl-Trek," Niewiadoma-Phinney said in a team statement.

"I'm looking forward to working with people and professionals who have a fresh look at my abilities and at what we can achieve together." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.