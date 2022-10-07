Niemann won't 'back down' following cheating claims

ST LOUIS - The chess world has been shaken for weeks by the cheating accusations levelled against fast-rising American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann by world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Such has been the fervour surrounding the biggest controversy to hit the sport in years that the gossip mill has gone into overdrive.

One unsubstantiated rumour making the rounds online has stated that Niemann used wireless anal beads to beat Carlsen in the prestigious Sinquefield Cup on Sept 4, handing the Norwegian his first defeat in 53 classical games.

The 19-year-old has since been accused of cheating by Carlsen, who is 12 years older, while a Chess.com probe has claimed it was "likely" he had cheated in more than 100 games online.

In response to the bizarre claim that he uses wireless anal beads, Niemann has offered to "strip naked" when playing a chess match to prove he is not a cheat.

The furore over the teenager has led to enhanced security measures at the ongoing United States Chess Championship. On Wednesday, a security official subjected Niemann to a thorough scan for hidden devices, even asking him to turn around as his backside was scanned by a hand-held detector.

The incident was livestreamed and went viral as out of the four people shown going through security, only he was checked in such an intrusive manner.

Fellow chess player Irina Krush could barely contain her laughter, while commentators and viewers of the Saint Louis Chess Club, the Twitch channel livestreaming the event, also saw the funny side of the incident.

After his win over 15-year-old grandmaster Christopher Yoo, Niemann was defiant as he made his first comments on the scandal, claiming the victory was "a message to everyone".

When asked about the "elephant in the room", he added: "It was such a beautiful game I don't even need to describe it. You know, this entire thing started with me saying chess speaks for itself.

"I think this game spoke for itself and showed the chess player that I am, and also showed that I'm not going to back down and I'm going to play my best chess here regardless of the pressure that I'm under, and that's all I have to say about this game.

"You can leave it to your own interpretation, but thank you, that's it."

After his Sinquefield win, Niemann admitted cheating online twice, when he was 12 and 16, but says he has never played fraudulently in a face-to-face match.

The Chess.com report, which was reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, states that Niemann has cheated many more times than he has admitted and as recently as 2020, although no evidence has been found for in-person matches.

The International Chess Federation, Fide, is conducting its own probe and has created an investigatory panel comprising three members of its fair play commission to look into the claims.

AFP