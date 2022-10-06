Niemann likely had 'illegal' aid: report

LOS ANGELES - Just days after the International Chess Federation (Fide) said that it would investigate claims that Hans Niemann had cheated, a report by an online chess site has concluded that the American grandmaster cheated in at least 100 online games.

While Niemann has publicly admitted to cheating, claiming that he has only done so twice as a youth, the 72-page report on Tuesday by Chess.com - the world's most popular chess platform which is patronised by many leading players - disputes this.

It concluded that he "likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games, as recently as 2020" including in events where prize money was at stake, reported the Wall Street Journal, which reviewed the Chess.com report.

The newspaper added that the site uses a variety of tools to detect cheating, "including analytics that compare moves to those recommended by chess engines, which are capable of beating even the greatest human players every time". It also monitors behaviour such as players opening up other browsers while playing, and players' past performance and strength profile.

The Chess.com. report added that the 19-year-old Niemann had confessed to the allegations privately, resulting in the site banning him for a period of time.

It also noted his meteoric rise through the ranks for non-virtual competitions, adding that his improvement has been "statistically extraordinary". But it stopped short of accusing him of cheating in the over-the-board format.

On its site, however, the platform insisted it has "evidence that he appears to have cheated in sets of rated games on Chess.com".

"We have gathered detailed evidence of Hans' play and have determined through extensive review of that evidence that there were numerous games where... he violated our fair play regulations," it said.

The report included a table of data from events and matches from 2015 to 2020 in which Niemann appeared to have cheated as his statistics were unusual.

"While his performance in some of these matches may seem to be within the realm of some statistical possibility, the probability of any single player performing this well across this many games is incredibly low," Chess.com added.

"The manual review conducted by a team of trained analysts was conclusive enough to strongly suggest Hans was cheating."

The chess world has been shaken for weeks by the cheating controversy, since Norway's Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in September after losing to Niemann.