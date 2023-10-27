NHL roundup: Penguins end Avs' record road run

Reilly Smith scored two first-period goals and Tristan Jarry stopped all 31 shots he faced Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the visiting Colorado Avalanche their first loss of the season, 4-0.

The Avalanche, who had not lost in any fashion in their first six games, had their NHL record for consecutive road wins, dating to last season, snapped at 15.

It was Jarry's second shutout of the season, the 15th of his career and his first against the Avalanche. He had been 1-3-0 in his first four starts, meaning both his wins have come via shutout.

Lars Eller and Sidney Crosby also scored for the Penguins, who are 6-2-0 against Colorado in the past eight meetings.

Rangers 3, Oilers 0

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for his 59th career shutout and visiting New York scored three times in the second period to beat Edmonton for its third straight win.

The 37-year-old Quick, making his second start for the Rangers, moved into a tie for 20th place on the all-time shutouts list with Evgeni Nabokov. Adam Fox and Brayden Schneider each had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin had two assists and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers.

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for Edmonton, which took its sixth loss in seven games.

Flyers 6, Wild 2

Bobby Brink scored two goals, Travis Sanheim added one goal and two assists and host Philadelphia defeated Minnesota.

Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny each had one goal and one assist while Owen Tippett contributed one goal for the Flyers. Cam Atkinson registered three assists. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Dakota Mermis and Marcus Foligno scored one goal apiece for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots.

Jets 4, Red Wings 1

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and an assist as visiting Winnipeg defeated Detroit.

Hellebuyck's sharp performance neutralized an offense that entered the game averaging an NHL-best 4.86 goals per game. Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor had the other goals for the Jets.

Lucas Raymond scored the only goal for the Red Wings, who lost in regulation for the first time since their season opener. Dylan Larkin stretched his season point streak to eight games with an assist. James Reimer was credited with 25 saves.

Hurricanes 3, Kraken 2 (OT)

Martin Necas scored with 9.7 seconds left in overtime to propel Carolina to a victory over Seattle in Raleigh, N.C.

Necas finished with two goals and an assist as the Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for Carolina in his first action since Oct. 17. The Hurricanes forced overtime when Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored with 4:24 left in regulation.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Devin Shore scored for the Kraken, who have yet to win consecutive games this season. Kraken goalie Joey Daccord stopped 42 shots.

Ducks 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Mason McTavish scored at 2:08 of overtime as Anaheim scored the final three goals to top host Boston.

Radko Gudas also scored, Ryan Strome added two assists, and John Gibson made 27 saves for Anaheim, which has back-to-back wins following a three-game skid.

David Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist while Charlie McAvoy dished out three helpers to lead Boston, which was 6-0-0 entering the night. Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk scored the Bruins' first two goals.

Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

Cole Caufield scored with 43 seconds remaining in overtime, and Montreal rallied from two goals down to beat visiting Columbus.

After recording two assists, Caufield's shot past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (25 saves) in the final stages of overtime helped Montreal win for the third time in four games. Caufield has four goals and five assists and has earned at least one point in six of his seven games this season.

Nick Suzuki also had a goal and two assists for Montreal, which got 33 saves from Sam Montembeault. Emil Bemstrom had two power-play goals, and Jack Roslovic recorded a goal and two assists for Columbus, which is amid a 2-0-2 stretch.

Lightning 6, Sharks 0

Jonas Johansson crafted his second straight shutout and host Tampa Bay blitzed its way to a trio of first-period goals en route to a dominant victory over winless San Jose.

In his fifth consecutive game manning the Tampa Bay net, Johansson (4-1-2) stopped all 23 shots by the Sharks. He made 32 saves while beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Tuesday.

Brayden Point, Michael Eyssimont and Steven Stamkos scored in the opening 20 minutes for the Lightning, who moved to 3-0-1 on their five-game homestand and 4-0-1 on home ice. Brandon Hagel, Nicholas Paul and Luke Glendening also found the net. San Jose's Mackenzie Blackwood (0-4-1) surrendered five goals on 21 shots before being removed before the game's halfway point.

Maple Leafs 4, Stars 1

Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist as visiting Toronto defeated Dallas.

Mitchell Marner, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won three in a row. Joseph Woll made 31 saves in his second straight start in goal for the Maple Leafs, who are 3-1-0 on their five-game road trip.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars, who had registered a point in each of their previous games this season, going 4-0-1. Scott Wedgewood stopped 20 shots for the Stars, who have lost six straight vs. Toronto in Dallas and are 4-17 in the series' last 21 games.

Blues 3, Flames 0

Oskar Sundqvist collected a goal and an assist and goaltender Joel Hofer recorded his first career shutout as visiting St. Louis beat struggling Calgary.

Kasperi Kapanen and Nick Leddy also scored for the Blues, who have been on a lose-one, win-one run since the season began. Hofer, the backup goaltender, made 26 saves for the victory in his second game of the season, the 10th of his NHL career.

Jacob Markstrom produced 32 stops for the Flames but received virtually no support as his team dropped a fourth consecutive clash. Calgary has one victory in its past seven outings (1-5-1). The Flames, who have scored only four goals total in their past four outings, left the ice to a chorus of boos from the local faithful.

Islanders 3, Senators 2

Noah Dobson scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period for host New York, which edged Ottawa in Elmont, N.Y.

The Senators played the final 31-plus minutes without defenseman Erik Brannstrom, who was wheeled off the ice with 11:17 left in the second after he hit his neck on the ice following a check from Clutterbuck.

Bo Horvat and Cal Clutterbuck scored in the first for the Islanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 45 saves.

