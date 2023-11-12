NHL roundup: Blues blitz Avs behind 2 hat tricks

Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich each scored three goals to record hat tricks as the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 in Denver on Saturday night.

Schenn, who also had an assist, now has four career hat tricks, while Buchnevich, who had two short-handed goals, has three career hat tricks.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, Alexey Toropchenko also scored and Robert Thomas added four assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for St. Louis.

Mikko Rantanen and Jack Johnson had goals, Alexandar Georgiev turned away 22 shots before leaving early in the third period and Ivan Prosvetov made 12 saves in relief for the Avalanche.

Canadiens 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Kaiden Guhle's rush up ice for a backhand goal at 2:13 of overtime lifted Montreal to a come-from-behind win over visiting Boston.

Nick Suzuki scored his fourth goal in as many games and Brendan Gallagher also lit the lamp for Montreal, which has won back-to-back contests in overtime. Guhle also added an assist as the Habs scored two goals in a rapid-fire span in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 26 saves in the win, 13 of which came in the third.

Brad Marchand logged a goal and an assist to lead the Bruins, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy had an assist in his first game after completing a four-game, NHL-levied suspension for an illegal check to the head. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Oilers 4, Kraken 1

Zach Hyman scored a natural hat trick in a span of 8:44 in the first period as Edmonton snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory against host Seattle.

Dylan Holloway also tallied for the Oilers, who had lost eight of their past nine games and entered the weekend tied with San Jose with an NHL-low five points. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 17 saves for just his second victory in nine starts.

Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which had gone 3-1-1 over its previous five games. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in the first period. Joey Daccord stopped all nine shots he faced the rest of the way.

Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 4

Daniel Sprong scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period to lift host Detroit over Columbus.

Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, Robby Fabbri and defenseman Jake Walman also scored, and Ville Husso made 18 saves for the Red Wings.

Columbus' Patrik Laine, who missed the previous nine games due to a concussion, scored his 200th career goal in the third period. Alexandre Texier, rookie Adam Fantilli and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Spencer Martin made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Stars 3, Jets 2

Wyatt Johnston collected a goal and an assist to lead Dallas past host Winnipeg as the Stars maintained their hold on the top spot in the Central Division.

Thomas Harley and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars, who have won two straight games. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves, including 15 in the third period while the hosts frantically pushed to tie the clash.

Cole Perfetti and Brenden Dillon scored goals for the Jets, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

Senators 4, Flames 1

Drake Batherson collected one goal and one assist as Ottawa beat visiting Calgary to snap a five-game home skid.

Mathieu Joseph, Rourke Chartier and Travis Hamonic also scored for the Senators, while Tim Stutzle collected two assists. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves.

Blake Coleman scored Calgary's lone goal. Dustin Wolf, the reigning AHL MVP and two-time AHL Goaltender of the Year, stopped 34 shots in his first NHL game of the season, and second in his career. Calgary's No. 1 goalie Jacob Markstrom has missed two games due to an undisclosed injury.

Hurricanes 4, Lightning 0

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov notched his fifth career shutout and Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns each had a goal and an assist as visiting Carolina blanked Tampa Bay.

In his first start since losing to the Lightning in Tampa Bay last month, Kochetkov stopped all 22 shots he faced.

Jonas Johansson stopped 28 of 32 shots, but the Lightning were shut out for the first time this season.

Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 2

Noah Gregor scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and added an assist as Toronto defeated visiting Vancouver.

Matthew Knies, William Nylander, Nicholas Robertson and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs. Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Bobby McMann each added two assists.

J.T. Miller and Pius Suter scored for the Canucks, who had won their five previous games.

Capitals 4, Islanders 1

Nic Dowd and Aliaksei Protas both snapped lengthy goal-scoring droughts in the second period for Washington, which continued surging with a win over New York in Elmont, N.Y.

Alex Ovechkin opened and closed the scoring with goals for the Capitals as he inched closer to Wayne Gretzky in his pursuit of the NHL's all-time goal record. With 826 goals, Ovechkin is 68 shy of tying Gretzky.

Dowd, who hadn't scored since March 23, scored the go-ahead goal before Protas, who last scored April 2, added insurance late in the middle period for the Capitals, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Alexander Romanov scored in the first period for the Islanders, who have lost four straight games (0-3-1) and five of their past six (1-3-2).

Penguins 4, Sabres 0

Erik Karlsson scored twice and goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 35 shots he faced as Pittsburgh blanked visiting Buffalo for its fourth straight win.

It was Jarry's league-leading third shutout of the season and the 16th of his career.

Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves.

Coyotes 7, Predators 5

Michael Carcone scored twice and Sean Durzi added the game-winning goal as Arizona edged host Nashville.

Troy Stecher, Alex Kerfoot and Clayton Keller had the other goals for the Coyotes, who avoided a second straight loss. Connor Ingram made 36 saves.

Filip Forsberg had two goals, while Kiefer Sherwood, Dante Fabbro and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for Nashville, which has lost three straight games.

Flyers 4, Kings 2

Morgan Frost scored two goals and Cal Petersen made 35 saves as visiting Philadelphia snapped Los Angeles' eight-game point streak.

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist and Cam Atkinson also scored for Philadelphia, which completed a sweep of a Southern California back-to-back that began with a 6-3 victory at Anaheim on Friday. Sean Walker added two assists.

Adrian Kempe and Carl Grundstrom each scored for Los Angeles, which lost for the sixth time in seven home games (1-3-3). Cam Talbot, who shut out the Flyers a week earlier in Philadelphia, finished with 22 saves as the Kings suffered their first regulation loss in nine games (6-1-2).

