NHL extends hiatus, 64 games postponed

TORONTO • The National Hockey League ( NHL) has pushed back its return from the holiday break by another day after postponing today's 14-game schedule to allow the league and teams time to complete Covid-19 tests and assess their ability to compete.

With the latest postponements taking the total to 64 games, the NHL said it plans to resume the regular season tomorrow.

"In order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyse league-wide testing results and assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the league said.

"Teams will return to practice on Dec 26 and it is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday."

The league was originally set to shut down from Friday to yesterday for Christmas but the NHL and its players' union agreed to bring the shutdown forward to Wednesday to Saturday as Covid-19 cases surge in Canada and the United States.

The NHL is the first professional sports competition in North America to impose a hiatus this season.

As a result of the fixture conflict, NHL stars will not compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at next year's Beijing Winter Games, with the Feb 4-20 period used to reschedule the postponed games.

With NHL players representing 11 of the 12 nations set to fight it out for the gold medal, the global impact of the withdrawal is substantial, just like at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea, where they were also absent.

Charlie McAvoy, a defenceman for the Boston Bruins, is wistful after being stopped from going to the Games, even though he wished his peers the best of luck.

"I've dreamt of that for a long time, so (it's) disappointing," he said. "I'm sure there'll be a couple college players, I'm sure there will be a lot of KHL (Kontinental Hockey League)... the professionals from over in Europe, so I assume I'll know some people on the team."

