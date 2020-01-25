Ng to lead Wada's finance and admin committee

Veteran Singapore sports administrator Ng Ser Miang has been appointed chairman of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) finance and administration committee.

The appointment was made at the global body's executive committee meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne on Thursday.

The 70-year-old Ng, who chairs the IOC's finance commission and was its vice-president from 2009 to 2013, replaces Italian Francesco Ricci Bitti and is among a slew of new standing committee leaders.

"It is an honour to be given the opportunity to contribute my services to Wada," he told the Straits Times.

"I look forward to working with the team at Wada in their continued efforts to promote clean sport, protect innocent athletes and fight against doping in sport."

Wada's website states that the finance and administration committee provides expert advice, recommendations and guidance to its management and executive committee with respect to budget development, funding, and financial and administrative policy.

Ng was vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council from 1990 to 2014 and president of the 2010 Youth Olympic Games organising committee.

Welcoming the new appointment holders, Wada president Witold Banka said: "It is clear that the agency is acquiring a depth of experience and knowledge in their areas of expertise... which we and clean sport will benefit from significantly."

Meanwhile, another Singaporean sports administrator was also handed a key appointment in sport climbing.

Stanley Yeo was appointed the jury president for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the sport in a list of officials named by the International Federation of Sport Climbing.