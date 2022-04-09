Ng not bowled over by struggles

So used to travelling every month for competitions, national bowler Shayna Ng struggled to find any drive when the world stood still during the pandemic.

Returning to the lanes after the two-month circuit breaker was even tougher, she recalled.

"When we were training at home, it was still OK," she said.

"It was more of having to come back after not bowling for two months. I felt very stuck and, after a while, I struggled with motivation a bit because we were training with no competition.

"I'm the kind who would do something for a purpose and if there are no competitions, I find it very hard to train. So I started questioning myself and asking what's the purpose of trying to get back."

After speaking to a sport psychologist, Ng, 32, realised she was looking at things wrongly and decided to shift her focus.

She said: "I told myself not to look at it as 'there's no competition so I don't want to train'. It should be that 'I have so much time to train now and can work on things I wanted to but didn't have time to'."

She focused on areas like her movements and her hand position to give her more versatility in her game. Changing how she held the ball alone required three months to master.

These efforts paid off as Ng clinched the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships women's singles title last November in Dubai, a triumph that has earned her a nomination for The Straits Times Athlete of the Year award, backed by 100Plus.

It was an intense final against compatriot Cherie Tan. Both split the first two games before Ng won a ninth and 10th frame roll-off.

It did not help that she was bowling outdoors for the first time and that the heat caused sweat to drip from her forehead, which does not usually happen in the sport.