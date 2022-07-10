Ng aims for career high in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • Angus Ng is in line to win his biggest badminton title to date.

The Hong Kong shuttler yesterday reached his first final since last year's Thailand Open, where he lost to Danish world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, after outlasting India's H.S. Prannoy 17-21, 21-9, 21-17 in the Malaysia Masters semi-finals following a 64-minute contest at the Axiata Arena yesterday.

A tight match had been expected with their head-to-head record at four-all, but a litany of unforced errors ensured Prannoy's five-year title drought will continue.

Today Ng will be playing in his sixth Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour final but he has just one title - the 2020 Thailand Masters.

That was a Super 300 tournament but the Malaysia Masters is a Super 500 event and the 28-year-old, the only seed left in the draw at eighth, knows how much a victory would do for his career.

"This final is meaningful to me as my last win was the 2020 Thailand Open... I can tell myself that I've still got it," the world No. 13 told the BWF website. "My pace was earlier too slow, today I changed a bit and tried to be more aggressive.

"When my form wasn't good before, I was rushing to get results to make up for it. But being impatient did not pay off. I just had to tell myself to be patient and work hard in training and trust in the process. I am relieved to have made this final. I will give my best and hopefully, it will be enough."

His opponent in today's final will be unseeded Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, who reached his first Super 500 final after beating China's Lu Guangzu 20-22, 23-21, 21-19.

Wardoyo may only be ranked 45th in the world but he is also four years younger and Ng believes he is facing a player on the rise.

He said: "Chico is an upcoming player. He's played very well, has beaten good players and I must treat the final with great importance."

In the women's draw, Chinese fourth seed Chen Yufei beat Tai Tzu-ying, the Chinese Taipei second seed, 21-13, 23-21 to set up today's final clash with South Korean world No. 4 An Se-young, who defeated unseeded Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-18, 13-21, 21-8.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MALAYSIA MASTERS

