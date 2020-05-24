NFL: Tom Brady, Eli Manning exchange good-natured barbs on Twitter

(REUTERS) - The Brady-Manning trash talk started a day early on Saturday (May 23).

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning launched his first Twitter account, and one of the first comments he got came from Tom Brady, who Manning beat twice in the Super Bowl with come-from-behind, fourth-quarter wins.

"Welcome @EliManning," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote to Manning.

"In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway."

Manning had a comeback for Brady, who is playing in Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf tournament.

Brady, 42, will be paired with Phil Mickelson, while Tiger Woods will partner with Eli's big brother, Peyton Manning, 44.

"Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don't hit it in the lumberyard," the younger Manning, 39, responded to Brady.

Manning's Giants defeated Brady's previously unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, 17-14, in 2008.

Four years later, the Giants won 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.