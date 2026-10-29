NFL side Chiefs sign ex-Ravens kicker who served 10-game ban over sexual misconduct allegations

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Justin Tucker has not played in the league since January 2025, when allegations made against him by 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area first emerged.

LOS ANGELES – Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 28 after serving a 10-game NFL suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women.

Tucker, 36, has not played in the league since January 2025, when allegations made against him by 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area first emerged.

The Super Bowl-winning kicker was accused of acting inappropriately during treatments, including exposing his genitals and brushing some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers.

He was subsequently released by the Ravens in May 2025, before being issued with a 10-game suspension by the NFL in June.

However the veteran kicker has now been handed a path back into the sport as the Chiefs seek back-up for struggling kicker Harrison Butker.

Asked what message Tucker’s signing would send to female Chiefs fans, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid on Oct 28 said the kicker had served a suspension.

“He’s done his suspension, you know, took care of that business there. But I’ll leave it at that for you,” Reid said.

Pressed further, Reid added that the Chiefs had “done our homework” on Tucker before signing him.

“We try to do our homework the best way we possibly can, and talk to a lot of people and make sure things are okay,” he said.

Tucker, who has never faced any allegations of criminal wrongdoing, initially strongly rejected the accusations against him as “unequivocally false”.

He subsequently said he “had never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary or make anyone feel uncomfortable”.

He was later suspended by the NFL due to violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Tucker is regarded as one of the best kickers of his era, with his accomplishments including a 66-yard field goal and an 89.1 percent field goal conversion rate. AFP