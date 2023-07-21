NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders, former owner fined US$60m

NEW YORK - National Football League owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise to a group led by the co-owner of the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, the league said on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal to purchase the Commanders from Dan Snyder, who was fined US$60 million (S$80 million) by the NFL for workplace misconduct after the approval was announced, were not disclosed. Several media reports said the deal was struck for an NFL-record price of US$6.05 billion.

The group led by Josh Harris, who is a managing general partner at Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, includes Maryland businessman Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson, who won five NBA championships during a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In connection with the HBSE portfolio, Harris is managing partner of the 76ers, Devils and a general partner at Premier League football club Crystal Palace. He is also the co-founder of asset management firm Apollo Global Management.

“From day one, it is our top priority to deliver you a championship calibre team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of,” Harris said in a statement.

“To Commanders fans everywhere, our promise is simple: We will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington.”

Former NBA great Johnson wrote on Twitter that he is both “honoured and ecstatic” to be a co-owner of an NFL team.

“This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire black community,” said Johnson. “Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organisation for me to be a part of, given (its) global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community.”

Minutes after the Commanders’ sale was approved, the NFL released the findings of an independent investigation that sustained an allegation by a former team employee of sexual harassment by Snyder.

Snyder denies the accusations, calling them “outright lies”.

The investigation also concluded that the Commanders withheld about US$11 million in revenue, and possibly more, that should have been shared with other NFL teams.