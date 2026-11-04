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NFL-Lions linebacker Campbell has full movement in lower body after injury

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Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Trainers tend to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Trainers tend to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Nov 4 - Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell said on Wednesday that he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress on upper-body movement after he was carried off the field during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell, 26, lay motionless on the ground after making a hit on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the fourth quarter at Ford Field before being taken to hospital.

The Lions said on Monday that preliminary indications were positive.

"I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time," Campbell, a Detroit captain this season, said in a statement.

"I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better."

The Pro Bowl linebacker was selected by the Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.