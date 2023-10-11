NFL legend Tom Brady the unlikely benchmark for Ireland’s Johnny Sexton

PARIS – Johnny Sexton had not heard of NFL legend Tom Brady till seven years ago – now Ireland’s rugby talisman must be sick and tired of comparisons between the two of them.

It will be hard to escape them if Sexton at 38 lifts the Webb Ellis trophy on Oct 28 to become the oldest player to win the Rugby World Cup.

At 43, Brady holds the record for the oldest player to win a Super Bowl – one of seven he won.

Sexton was at one stage more in awe of New Zealand lock Brad Thorn who aged 36 lifted the World Cup in 2011 – the oldest man to do so.

However, the arrival of former England head coach and professed NFL devotee Stuart Lancaster at Sexton’s club Leinster in 2016 changed all that.

“Stuart has got me obsessed with Tom Brady,” said Sexton in February 2018, when he was 32.

“I didn’t know Brady myself. I didn’t watch any American football but he is the most successful quarterback in the history of the NFL.”

The canny Lancaster struck the right chord.

There is nothing that motivates Sexton more than making history or being the best at something – though the fly-half’s long-suffering wife Laura would not have been pleased.

“Stuart has got me convinced I’m going to play ‘til I’m 40 and my wife is going mad!” said Sexton.

“I’m reading up on him (Brady) and trying to figure out how to prolong my career as long as possible.”

Lancaster said having got to know Sexton it was clear how much the two sporting maestros had in common.

“I can see the comparison,” said Lancaster in 2018. “Honestly, I can. When I started watching the (New England) Patriots and understanding how they went to five Super Bowls and Tom Brady is the quarterback who has done it, I could see it.

“I kept finding clips and sending them to Johnny.”