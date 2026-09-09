Straitstimes.com header logo

NFL-Cowboys most valuable team for 20th year in a row, Forbes list shows

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sept 9 - The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise for a 20th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Wednesday that showed all of the league's teams are worth at least $8 billion.

The Los Angeles Rams ($13.5 billion), New York Giants ($12 billion), New England Patriots ($10.6 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($10.5 billion) rounded out the top five.

The Cowboys, who have not won a Super Bowl in 30 years but enjoyed success in the 1970s and 1990s, are worth $17 billion, up 31% from 2025. Located in a football-loving state, they have a passionate fan base and remain one of the NFL's most recognizable and profitable franchises.

Jerry Jones' team generated nearly $1.28 billion in revenue last season, according to Forbes estimates, and posted an estimated $677 million in operating income last season.

AT&amp;T Stadium, their home field, has one of the largest capacities in the NFL at 80,000, and can also expand to 100,000 with standing room. When the naming-rights agreement with AT&amp;T was announced in 2013, ESPN reported that it was worth between $17 million and $19 million annually.

The average team value in the league now stands at $9.5 billion, a 34% increase from 2025, Forbes said.

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks ($9.6 billion) were 14th on the list while the Cincinnati Bengals ($8 billion) were the lowest-valued team for the fifth consecutive year. REUTERS

See more on

Franchise

New York

Los Angeles

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.