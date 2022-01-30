NFL: American football legend Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons, says report

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Tom Brady, who is widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is set to retire after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday (Jan 29), citing sources.

The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, before relocating to Tampa Bay and leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season.

The decision comes as something of a surprise after Brady led the league in touchdown passes and passing yards this season and could still potentially win his fourth league MVP trophy.

The Buccaneers tried to convince him to come back for another season but he chose to prioritise his family and his health, ESPN reported.

In a podcast recorded after Tampa Bay were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Brady said he was "satisfied" with his career.

"I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about," Brady said.

"It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.

And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

Brady is the father of three and he and wife Gisele Bundchen have been building a house together near Miami.

"I'll know when I know," Brady said during the podcast. "I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football. Every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it's just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

Brady's company TB12 celebrated him in a tweet listing his accomplishments.

"Thank you for it all," the tweet said.